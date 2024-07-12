Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 1,682 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Celsius worth $10,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 224.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Celsius by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. 402,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

