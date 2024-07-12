Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 328 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,187,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.05. The stock had a trading volume of 598,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,903. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $254.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average is $208.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

