Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 434 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $5,284,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 20,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Covea Finance raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 35,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.54. 226,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.66. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

