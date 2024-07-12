Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 72 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.73. 1,661,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.94 and a 12-month high of $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

