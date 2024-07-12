Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 10,038 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,599,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,397,145. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.