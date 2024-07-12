The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 330.0% in June

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

