The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Director Purchases $17,970.00 in Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.97. 161,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
