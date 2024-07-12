The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Director Purchases $17,970.00 in Stock

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) Director Rahn K. Porter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $17,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $17.97. 161,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,075. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

About The India Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 183,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 67.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

