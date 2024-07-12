The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Update

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 763.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $8.97.
Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
