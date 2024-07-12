The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.66. 3,021,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,537,882. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

