Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,910. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

See Also

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

