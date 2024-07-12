Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,910. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
