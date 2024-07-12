Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Shares of TWKS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 195,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $878.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.