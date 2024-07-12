Tigress Financial Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,580.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Tigress Financial from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,933.23.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,936.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,840.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,652.78.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

