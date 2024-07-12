Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.6%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 6,234,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,475,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 209.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 115,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 78,292 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 36,687.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Tilray by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Tilray by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

