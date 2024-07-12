TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $423.27 on Monday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TopBuild by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

