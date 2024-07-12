TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 448,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 102,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,914. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that TransCode Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.