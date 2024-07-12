TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,433,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $119,087,583 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $13.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,242.23. The company had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,932. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $802.46 and a 12 month high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,308.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,201.69.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

