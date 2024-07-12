Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,871 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tripadvisor stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 683,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,072. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

