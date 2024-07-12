Truist Financial Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $87.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.93.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 59,627 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 248,359.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 91,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.