Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in June

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 623,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 943,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,558.5 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

TSGTF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

