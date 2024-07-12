Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 29,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

