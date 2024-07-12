Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,846 shares during the quarter. Kenvue makes up about 0.4% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 5,885,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,391,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

