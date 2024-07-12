Tweedy Browne Co LLC Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $21,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Diageo by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 21.1% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.3 %

Diageo stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 245,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.26. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.