Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 104,895 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,895 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 6.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $143,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

NYSE KOF traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.45.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

