Tweedy Browne Co LLC Sells 918 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,486,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

