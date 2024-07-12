Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 0.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.28 and last traded at $71.33. Approximately 2,626,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,964,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.