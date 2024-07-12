Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

UI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Ubiquiti Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $161.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.99. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 829.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

