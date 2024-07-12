UBS Group Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $157.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.9 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $139.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 165,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

