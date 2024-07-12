UBS Group Trims LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Target Price to $8.75

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $9.25 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Shares of LXU opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.44. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484,535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

