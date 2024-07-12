Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of UNCY opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.39. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

