Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 173.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $55,987,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 877.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,783 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after buying an additional 512,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,542. The company has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

