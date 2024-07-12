Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 310,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $110.51 and a twelve month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

