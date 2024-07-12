Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,211,000 after acquiring an additional 625,485 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,197,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,481,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 272,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS VSGX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 71,390 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.