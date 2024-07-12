Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,109,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 558.9% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.42. 121,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,551. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $167.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.