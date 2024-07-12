Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,534 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.84% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $157,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,486,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,854,000 after acquiring an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.82. The company had a trading volume of 284,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,960. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.