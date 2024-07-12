Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,504 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $150,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Avalon Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 180,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 838,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

