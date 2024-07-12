Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $39,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 223,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.