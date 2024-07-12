Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 12.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $76,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.90. The company had a trading volume of 115,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,098. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.