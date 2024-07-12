Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 279.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.23 on Friday, reaching $517.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.84. The company has a market cap of $468.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $518.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

