Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5,413.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after acquiring an additional 294,495 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $273.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,021. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $276.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.63. The firm has a market cap of $410.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

