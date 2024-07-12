Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) vs. Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ) Critical Analysis

Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clarus Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million N/A -$40.62 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -19.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clarus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clarus Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.22%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Summary

Clarus Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

