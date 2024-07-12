Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $721,146.56 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and $721,146.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,610,384,264 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

