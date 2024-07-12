Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $18.93 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $18.93 million and approximately $750,316.64 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00043948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,610,384,244 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

