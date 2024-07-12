Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $640.00

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $640.00 and last traded at $640.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $679.75 and its 200-day moving average is $799.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.52.
About Venator Materials
Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.
