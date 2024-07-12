Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on URG. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.40 to $3.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.80.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on URG

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,529.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last three months. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,419 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,625,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 241,036 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.