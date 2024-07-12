Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Jonathan Siegal Sells 545 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 545 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $24,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,936.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

