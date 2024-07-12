Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,282,180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,066,396,000 after purchasing an additional 298,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,872,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,647,000 after purchasing an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $492.13. The company had a trading volume of 882,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $495.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,477,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.57.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

