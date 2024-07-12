Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

