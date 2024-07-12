Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of CBBYF remained flat at $2.20 during midday trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
