Visa (NYSE:V) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $297.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $305.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

V opened at $262.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 12 month low of $227.68 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

