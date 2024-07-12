VitalStone Financial LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,472.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.78. 121,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,263. The company has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.