W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
